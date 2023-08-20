The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .242.

Maile has had a hit in 24 of 52 games this season (46.2%), including multiple hits seven times (13.5%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.2% of his games this year, Maile has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 12 of 52 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .227 AVG .263 .266 OBP .344 .320 SLG .579 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 0

