The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto has five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.
  • Votto has gotten at least one hit in 41.7% of his games this season (20 of 48), with multiple hits 11 times (22.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (22.9%), homering in 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Votto has had an RBI in 17 games this season (35.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 35.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 20
.165 AVG .253
.304 OBP .325
.388 SLG .587
7 XBH 11
6 HR 7
13 RBI 19
27/13 K/BB 26/7
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA and eight strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.