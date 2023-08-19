Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Rafael Devers and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (10-3) will make his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 25 starts this season.

Cole has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks third, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 122 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.333/.433 so far this year.

Torres has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 47 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .281/.413/.621 slash line so far this season.

Judge takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has 115 hits with 26 doubles, 27 home runs, 43 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .264/.337/.509 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .289/.355/.483 slash line so far this year.

Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

