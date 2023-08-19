Will Benson vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on August 19 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .277.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Benson has driven home a run in 13 games this year (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.202
|AVG
|.343
|.324
|OBP
|.432
|.416
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|39/16
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.71 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.95 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.95), 31st in WHIP (1.222), and 34th in K/9 (8.5).
