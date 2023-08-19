The Toronto Blue Jays (67-56) and the Cincinnati Reds (64-59) will go head to head on Saturday, August 19 at Great American Ball Park, with Chris Bassitt starting for the Blue Jays and Brandon Williamson taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.95 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.22 ERA)

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 82 times and won 44, or 53.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 24-23 record (winning 51.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 3-6 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 23-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165) Will Benson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

