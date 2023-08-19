Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 589 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (4-2) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays W 1-0 Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Reid Detmers 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Shohei Ohtani 8/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt

