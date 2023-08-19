How to Watch the Reds vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday.
Reds vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 142 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 589 total runs this season.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.403 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (4-2) for his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Brett Kennedy
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Lucas Giolito
|8/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Reid Detmers
|8/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
