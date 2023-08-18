The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .282 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 35 of 69 games this season (50.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (17.4%).

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 18.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 27 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .209 AVG .343 .333 OBP .432 .430 SLG .588 9 XBH 15 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 37/16 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 5

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings