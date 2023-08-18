Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) will take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, August 18. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Berrios - TOR (9-8, 3.53 ERA) vs Brett Kennedy - CIN (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 44, or 54.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 24-22 (winning 52.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 39 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Joey Votto 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

