Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Brett Kennedy on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

The Reds' 141 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 588.

The Reds have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.

Kennedy will take to the mound for the Reds, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing two scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brett Kennedy José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Hunter Greene Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Graham Ashcraft Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Shohei Ohtani 8/23/2023 Angels - Away Brandon Williamson Reid Detmers

