Joey Votto vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Votto -- batting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 18 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .216 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Votto has gotten a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- In 11 games this year, he has homered (23.9%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Votto has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.179
|AVG
|.253
|.319
|OBP
|.325
|.423
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|19
|25/12
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios will aim to secure his 10th win when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 140 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.53), 32nd in WHIP (1.219), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.