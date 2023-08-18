The Washington Mystics (14-16) and Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever (8-23) hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, August 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington enters this matchup following an 83-76 win against Chicago. The Mystics' leading scorer was Brittney Sykes, who wound up with 30 points, six assists and five steals. Led by Mitchell with 22 points last time out, Indiana lost 100-89 versus New York.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+140 to win)

Fever (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are eighth in the league in points scored (80.4 per game) and worst in points conceded (85.2).

Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.4) and best in rebounds conceded (32.1).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.1 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is ninth in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (12.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.3). They are ranked ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.3%.

In 2023 Indiana is second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.6 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home the Fever average 80 points per game, 0.8 less than away (80.8). Defensively they allow 83.6 points per game at home, three less than away (86.6).

This season Indiana is averaging more rebounds at home (35.2 per game) than on the road (33.7). But it is also conceding more at home (32.6) than on the road (31.6).

The Fever pick up the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (18.1).

At home, Indiana commits 15.1 turnovers per game, 1.7 more than away (13.4). It forces 13.1 turnovers per game at home, one more than away (12.1).

This year the Fever are making fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than on the road (34.2%).

Indiana concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.4) than on the road (8.8), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (38.8%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have been the underdog 22 times and won six, or 27.3%, of those games.

The Fever have a record of 2-11 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Indiana has covered the spread 14 times in 30 games.

Indiana's ATS record as a 3.5-point underdog or greater is 9-6.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Fever.

