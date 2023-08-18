On Friday, August 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Washington Mystics (14-16) will try to end a nine-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the Indiana Fever (8-23), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Fever are 14-15-0 ATS this season.

Washington has been favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Indiana has an ATS record of 9-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Mystics' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

In the Fever's 30 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

