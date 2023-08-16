Will Benson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Will Benson and his .448 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians and Noah Syndergaard on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .286 with 11 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 31 walks.
- Benson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .500.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (8.8%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.217
|AVG
|.343
|.337
|OBP
|.432
|.446
|SLG
|.588
|9
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|36/15
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .301 batting average against him.
