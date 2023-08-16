TJ Friedl vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, TJ Friedl (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .274 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 70th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has driven home a run in 29 games this year (29.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for Luke Maile
- Click Here for Will Benson
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.271
|AVG
|.276
|.330
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|17
|38/13
|K/BB
|29/17
|9
|SB
|11
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.