After batting .233 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .230 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks.

In 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fairchild has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .198 AVG .257 .300 OBP .342 .326 SLG .429 6 XBH 13 2 HR 2 8 RBI 17 34/10 K/BB 27/11 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings