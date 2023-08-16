Stuart Fairchild vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After batting .233 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stuart Fairchild? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Guardians Player Props
|Reds vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Guardians
|Reds vs Guardians Odds
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .230 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- In 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Guardians
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.198
|AVG
|.257
|.300
|OBP
|.342
|.326
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|34/10
|K/BB
|27/11
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.