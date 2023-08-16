The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (117) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 74 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this season (39.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .275 AVG .270 .363 OBP .344 .446 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/26 K/BB 54/23 7 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings