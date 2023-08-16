Spencer Steer vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (117) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 74 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has had an RBI in 46 games this season (39.7%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Luke Maile
- Click Here for Will Benson
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.363
|OBP
|.344
|.446
|SLG
|.491
|18
|XBH
|29
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|35
|44/26
|K/BB
|54/23
|7
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.