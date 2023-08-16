Andrew Abbott will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) on Wednesday, August 16 against the Cleveland Guardians (58-62), who will answer with Noah Syndergaard. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Guardians have +150 odds to upset. A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-5, 6.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Reds and Guardians matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in five tries.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 21, or 40.4%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been a moneyline underdog of -185 or longer three times, losing every contest.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+125) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+120) Luke Maile 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Will Benson 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.