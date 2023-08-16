The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in baseball with 139 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 13th in MLB with a .251 batting average.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds are seventh in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.413).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Abbott is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Abbott is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Graham Ashcraft Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito 8/22/2023 Angels - Away - Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.