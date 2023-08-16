Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (62-59) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (58-62) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (7-3) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Reds vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Reds have been favored 31 times and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored 581 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule