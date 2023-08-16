The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.304 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .250.

In 24 of 51 games this year (47.1%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.7%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this year (10 of 51), with more than one RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 51 games so far this season.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .239 AVG .263 .280 OBP .344 .338 SLG .579 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 22/3 K/BB 14/5 1 SB 0

