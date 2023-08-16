Luke Maile vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.304 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .250.
- In 24 of 51 games this year (47.1%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.7%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 19.6% of his games this year (10 of 51), with more than one RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 51 games so far this season.
Other Reds Players vs the Guardians
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.239
|AVG
|.263
|.280
|OBP
|.344
|.338
|SLG
|.579
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|22/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.35, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
