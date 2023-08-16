The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .209 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%) Votto has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (24.4%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.6% of his games this year, Votto has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 20 .164 AVG .253 .315 OBP .325 .425 SLG .587 7 XBH 11 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 23/12 K/BB 26/7 0 SB 0

