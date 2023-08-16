Joey Votto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .209 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%) Votto has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (24.4%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, Votto has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Luke Maile
- Click Here for Will Benson
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|.164
|AVG
|.253
|.315
|OBP
|.325
|.425
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|23/12
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 120 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.35 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.