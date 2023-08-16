Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl, fifth-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the . Defensively, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per contest.
- The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last year.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).
- Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped set the tone with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
