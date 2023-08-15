Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 116 hits and an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 37th in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 115 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven home a run in 46 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .274 AVG .270 .361 OBP .344 .448 SLG .491 18 XBH 29 8 HR 10 31 RBI 35 44/25 K/BB 54/23 7 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings