Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (62-58) will clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, August 15. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-105). The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 4.95 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 30 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a record of 17-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds were the moneyline favorite four times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Guardians have won in 20, or 39.2%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 19 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kevin Newman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Joey Votto 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 3rd

