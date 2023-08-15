How to Watch the Reds vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 139 total home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- Cincinnati has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (581 total runs).
- The Reds are seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.417).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Ashcraft is looking to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Ashcraft will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|W 9-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Mitch Keller
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Andre Jackson
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|José Berríos
|8/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|8/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Lucas Giolito
