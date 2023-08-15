TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 14th in MLB play with 139 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Cincinnati has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (581 total runs).

The Reds are seventh in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.417).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (6-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Ashcraft is looking to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Ashcraft will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates W 9-2 Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/13/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Brandon Williamson Mitch Keller 8/13/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Luke Weaver Andre Jackson 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brandon Williamson José Berríos 8/19/2023 Blue Jays - Home Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 8/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Graham Ashcraft Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/21/2023 Angels - Away Andrew Abbott Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.