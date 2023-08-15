On Tuesday, Kevin Newman (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Newman has had a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (4.3%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (28.6%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 70 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .233 AVG .274 .278 OBP .344 .345 SLG .387 7 XBH 12 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 21/6 K/BB 13/11 6 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings