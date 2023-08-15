Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Guardians - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .211 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- Votto has had a hit in 19 of 44 games this year (43.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 44), and 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.167
|AVG
|.253
|.318
|OBP
|.325
|.431
|SLG
|.587
|7
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
