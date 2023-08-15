Spain will face Sweden in a World Cup semifinal, on August 15 at 4:00 AM ET. In the quarterfinals, Spain beat the Netherlands and Sweden took out Japan.

In this World Cup semifinal, Spain is +109 to advance, with Sweden at +263. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.

Bet on the result of Spain vs. Sweden at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Sweden Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: +109

+109 Sweden Moneyline: +263

+263 Watch this match live without cable with a free trial to Fubo!

Spain vs. Sweden World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams combine to score 5.2 goals per game, 2.7 more than this match's total.

These teams allow a combined 1.6 goals per game, 0.9 fewer than this game's total.

Spain has won 80.0% of its games this tournament when favored on the moneyline (4-0-1).

Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of +109 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Sweden has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-1-0 in those games.

Sweden has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +263.

Spain World Cup Stats

Spain, in Women's World Cup, has gotten three goals and two assists from Aitana Bonmati.

In Women's World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso has accumulated three goals and two assists for Spain.

With three goals and one assist, Alba Redondo has helped spur Spain in Women's World Cup (in five matches).

In Women's World Cup, Eva Navarro has collected two assists (fourth in the 2023 Women's World Cup) for Spain in five matches.

Sweden World Cup Stats

Amanda Ilestedt has tallied four goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (five games).

In five Women's World Cup matches, Fridolina Rolfo has recorded two goals.

In Women's World Cup action, Sofia Jakobsson has two assists (but no goals).

Jonna Andersson has yet to score but has two assists in Women's World Cup.

Take your pick for Spain vs. Sweden on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Sweden Recent Performance

In 2022, Spain was 6-5-2 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 10-0-2 (+34 goal differential).

Spain's last game was a victory, 2-1 over the Netherlands, taking 27 shots and outshooting by 18.

In 2022, Sweden went 7-2-2 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +10. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 6-2-1 (+11 goal differential).

On August 11 in its most recent action, Sweden picked up a 2-1 victory over Japan, while registering one more shot than Japan.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Stina Lennartsson 26 4 - Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 34 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 26 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.