Tyler Stephenson returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Marlins.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .246.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (62 of 103), with multiple hits 23 times (22.3%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games.

In 39 of 103 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .234 AVG .257 .325 OBP .336 .345 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 48/22 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings