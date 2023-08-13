Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park on Sunday, August 13, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.39 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won 12, or 60%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have gone 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Pittsburgh has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Reds have won in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 26 of 55 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.