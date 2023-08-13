If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Freddy Peralta and the Brewers against Dylan Cease and the White Sox.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starters for every game on the calendar for August 13.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (5-6) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

DET: Rodríguez BOS: Crawford 17 (101.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (85.1 IP) 2.75 ERA 3.69 9.0 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Red Sox

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-4) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Mitch Keller (9-8) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

CIN: Weaver PIT: Keller 20 (93.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (143.2 IP) 6.75 ERA 4.39 7.5 K/9 9.6

Live Stream Reds at Pirates

Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (5-5) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

MIN: Gray PHI: Suarez 23 (130.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (91 IP) 3.11 ERA 3.96 9.2 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Twins at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Twins at Phillies

Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (5-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

OAK: Waldichuk WSH: Williams 26 (94.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (113.1 IP) 6.30 ERA 5.00 9.2 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Nationals

WSH Odds to Win: -135

-135 OAK Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Athletics at Nationals

Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-6) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHC: Taillon TOR: Ryu 20 (101 IP) Games/IP 2 (9 IP) 5.17 ERA 4.00 7.9 K/9 5.0

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Cubs at Blue Jays

Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (8-2) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (12-6) when the clubs play Sunday.

CLE: Bibee TB: Eflin 18 (101.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (129.1 IP) 2.92 ERA 3.34 8.9 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 CLE Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Rays

Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-3) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will look to Eury Perez (5-4) when the teams play on Sunday.

NYY: Cole MIA: Pérez 24 (150.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (58 IP) 2.75 ERA 2.79 9.6 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Marlins

NYY Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Marlins

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (3-1) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will look to Jose Urquidy (2-2) when the teams meet on Sunday.

LAA: Silseth HOU: Urquidy 12 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (31 IP) 3.72 ERA 6.10 10.2 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 LAA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Angels at Astros

Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Peralta (8-8) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Cease (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

MIL: Peralta CHW: Cease 22 (122 IP) Games/IP 24 (126.1 IP) 4.20 ERA 4.42 11.1 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at White Sox

MIL Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHW Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Brewers at White Sox

Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (9-9) when the teams play on Sunday.

TEX: Dunning SF: Webb 25 (120.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (154.1 IP) 3.28 ERA 3.56 6.3 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -145

-145 TEX Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Giants

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-6) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) when the teams play Sunday.

SD: Lugo ARI: Pfaadt 17 (92.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (49 IP) 4.19 ERA 7.16 8.8 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks

Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (7-6) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

BAL: Bradish SEA: Miller 21 (115.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (85.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 4.20 8.3 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Mariners

BAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Orioles at Mariners

Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Julio Urias (9-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

COL: Freeland LAD: Urías 22 (119 IP) Games/IP 17 (92.1 IP) 4.84 ERA 4.39 5.7 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -350

-350 COL Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Yonny Chirinos (5-4) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (8-6) when the teams play Sunday.

ATL: Chirinos NYM: Senga 18 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (116.2 IP) 4.83 ERA 3.24 5.2 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYM Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Braves at Mets

