Right now the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1100 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in ), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (50.9 per game).

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the way with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of August 13 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.