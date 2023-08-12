The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three walks and an RBI), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .279 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Benson has recorded a hit in 32 of 65 games this season (49.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.5%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.8%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in six of them (9.2%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .207 AVG .340 .330 OBP .423 .427 SLG .577 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 36/15 K/BB 28/14 7 SB 4

