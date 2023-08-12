The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .232 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Fairchild has recorded a hit in 34 of 70 games this season (48.6%), including seven multi-hit games (10.0%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has an RBI in 18 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .202 AVG .257 .306 OBP .339 .333 SLG .426 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 8 RBI 15 33/10 K/BB 27/10 2 SB 6

