The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and Cincinnati Reds (61-57) play on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Andre Jackson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (4-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.

Williamson has four quality starts this season.

Williamson will try to collect his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

The Pirates will send out Jackson for his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen nine times.

He has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.16, a 7.67 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.103.

