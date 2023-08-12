Oddsmakers have listed player props for Bryan Reynolds, Spencer Steer and others when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Steer Stats

Steer has 113 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .270/.350/.468 so far this year.

Steer hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 94 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .280/.349/.446 so far this year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI (107 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.336/.458 on the season.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 63 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .260/.379/.394 so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

