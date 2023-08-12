On Saturday, August 12, Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (61-57) at PNC Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (-110). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Andre Jackson - PIT (0-0, 5.16 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-2, 4.42 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have a 13-10 record (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 39-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Will Benson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 3rd

