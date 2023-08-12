The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Pirates have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have gone 17-13 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 17-13 record (winning 56.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Reds' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Cincinnati has played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-56-1).

The Reds have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-31 32-26 23-26 38-31 42-41 19-16

