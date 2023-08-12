Reds vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.
The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-2).
Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 39-43 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (573 total).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Lyon Richardson vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Eury Pérez
|August 8
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|August 9
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Johnny Cueto
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|W 9-2
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
|August 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Andre Jackson
|August 13
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Mitch Keller
|August 15
|Guardians
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Logan Allen
|August 16
|Guardians
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs José Berríos
|August 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
