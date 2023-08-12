Saturday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) and the Cincinnati Reds (61-57) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 12.

The Pirates will give the nod to Andre Jackson against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-2).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a mark of 39-43 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (573 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule