The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .250.

In 23 of 49 games this year (46.9%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Maile has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 12 of 49 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .243 AVG .259 .284 OBP .322 .343 SLG .574 3 XBH 11 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 22/3 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings