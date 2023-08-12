England vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 12
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 12 at 6:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia, England will take on Colombia.
You should head to FOX US in order to watch this game.
How to Watch England vs. Colombia
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Sydney, Australia
- Venue: ANZ Stadium
England Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Denmark
|July 28
|W 1-0
|Home
|China
|August 1
|W 6-1
|Away
|Nigeria
|August 7
|W 0-0
|Home
|Colombia
|August 12
|-
|Home
England's Recent Performance
- England faced Nigeria in its previous game and prevailed by a final score of 0-0. The England side won despite being outshot by six in the match, 18 to 12.
- Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.
- In Women's World Cup so far, Rachel Daly has one goal (through four matches) and one assist.
- Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.
England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Mary Earps #1
- Lucy Bronze #2
- Niamh Charles #3
- Keira Walsh #4
- Alex Greenwood #5
- Millie Bright #6
- Lauren James #7
- Georgia Stanway #8
- Rachel Daly #9
- Ella Toone #10
- Lauren Hemp #11
- Jordan Nobbs #12
- Hannah Hampton #13
- Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
- Esme Morgan #15
- Jessica Carter #16
- Laura Coombs #17
- Chloe Kelly #18
- Bethany England #19
- Katie Zelem #20
- Ellie Roebuck #21
- Katie Robinson #22
- Alessia Russo #23
Colombia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Germany
|July 30
|W 2-1
|Away
|Morocco
|August 3
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jamaica
|August 8
|W 1-0
|Home
|England
|August 12
|-
|Away
Colombia's Recent Performance
- In its last action on August 8, Colombia earned a 1-0 win over Jamaica, while outshooting Jamaica 10 to seven.
- In four Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has two goals (14th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Catalina Usme has two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup.
- Manuela Vanegas has recorded one goal for Colombia so far in Women's World Cup.
Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Catalina Perez #1
- Manuela Vanegas #2
- Daniela Arias #3
- Diana Ospina #4
- Lorena Bedoya #5
- Daniela Montoya #6
- Cami Reyes Calderon #7
- Marcela Restrepo #8
- Mayra Ramirez #9
- Leicy Santos #10
- Catalina Usme #11
- Sandra Sepulveda #12
- Natalia Giraldo Alzate #13
- Angela Daniela Baron #14
- Ana Maria Guzman #15
- Lady Andrade #16
- Caroline Arias #17
- Linda Caicedo #18
- Jorelyn Carabali #19
- Monica Ramos Santana #20
- Ivonne Chacon #21
- Daniela Caracas #22
- Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez #23
