Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 7 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-2.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .269.
- In 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in seven games this year (10.9%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this season (13 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.207
|AVG
|.323
|.330
|OBP
|.411
|.427
|SLG
|.570
|8
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|36/15
|K/BB
|27/14
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (6-11) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
