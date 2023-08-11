TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, TJ Friedl (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .279.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 29th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (10.8%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Friedl has driven in a run in 28 games this year (30.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this year (36 of 93), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.274
|AVG
|.284
|.333
|OBP
|.356
|.506
|SLG
|.391
|20
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|37/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (6-11) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8).
