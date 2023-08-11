On Friday, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) host the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) at PNC Park. Johan Oviedo will get the nod for the Pirates, while Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds.

The Pirates are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (-110). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (6-11, 4.18 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-3, 2.93 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

The Pirates have gone 13-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (59.1% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Pirates were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 39, or 47.6%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 39-43 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 15th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

