TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Friday at PNC Park against Johan Oviedo, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 564 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.83) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.426 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (6-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 12 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Brandon Williamson Eury Pérez 8/8/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Home Luke Weaver Braxton Garrett 8/9/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Graham Ashcraft Johnny Cueto 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Williamson Osvaldo Bido 8/13/2023 Pirates - Away Luke Weaver Mitch Keller 8/15/2023 Guardians - Home Graham Ashcraft Logan Allen 8/16/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Abbott Noah Syndergaard 8/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

