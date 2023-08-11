How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Friday at PNC Park against Johan Oviedo, who gets the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Reds Player Props
|Pirates vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Reds Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- The Reds' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 564 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.83) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.426 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott (6-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- In 12 starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Eury Pérez
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Braxton Garrett
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Johnny Cueto
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/13/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Mitch Keller
|8/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Logan Allen
|8/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.