Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-63) and the Cincinnati Reds (60-57) facing off at PNC Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Johan Oviedo (6-11) for the Pirates and Andrew Abbott (6-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (47.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a mark of 39-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (564 total).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.83 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule