Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 22 of 48 games this season (45.8%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.6%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (8.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (22.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.243
|AVG
|.250
|.284
|OBP
|.304
|.343
|SLG
|.519
|3
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|22/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8).
