Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Votto (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .219 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 43.9% of his 41 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (26.8%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.0% of his games this year, Votto has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 41 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.277
|.318
|OBP
|.329
|.431
|SLG
|.646
|7
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|19
|22/12
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (6-11 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.18), 48th in WHIP (1.302), and 47th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
