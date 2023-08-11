On Friday, Joey Votto (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .219 with four doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

In 43.9% of his 41 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (26.8%, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.0% of his games this year, Votto has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 15 of 41 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .167 AVG .277 .318 OBP .329 .431 SLG .646 7 XBH 10 6 HR 7 12 RBI 19 22/12 K/BB 22/5 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings