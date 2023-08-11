Player props can be found for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-7) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 69 RBI (117 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .267/.342/.445 on the season.

Guerrero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.326/.399 on the year.

Springer has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .395 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 9 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 124 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.335/.395 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with four walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has recorded 104 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .327/.377/.550 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1

