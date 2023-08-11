The Cincinnati Bengals have +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 on the road.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 16 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (50.9 per game) and seven TDs.

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson registered one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

